Russell (illness) registered four points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one steal across 11 minutes in Thursday's 116-114 overtime win over the Pistons.

Russell had missed Dallas' previous two games due to an illness, but he was able to settle back into the rotation Thursday after shaking off the ailment. With the Mavericks having opened up more playing time at point guard lately for Ryan Nembhard and Brandon Williams, only scraps have been left over for Russell. The 29-year-old has played fewer than 20 minutes in each of his last six appearances.