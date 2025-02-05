Gafford (shoulder) will be available to play Thursday against Boston.

Gafford exited Tuesday's 118-116 loss to the 76ers with a stinger in his left shoulder, but he brushed off any concerns about it at Wednesday's practice. He's also not showing up at all on the injury report which is a good sign for his fantasy managers. Anthony Davis (abdomen) is questionable for Thursday, so there could be another game until we see how the frontcourt rotation shapes up.