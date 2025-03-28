Gafford (knee) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Bulls.
Gafford has been dealing with a right knee sprain for quite some time, and the doubtful tag suggests there's a big chance the big man will miss his 21st straight contest. Gafford hasn't played since Feb. 10.
