Gafford (knee) tallied 17 points (6-9 FG, 3-6 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes Monday in the Mavericks' 113-109 loss to the Nets.

The poor free-throw shooting made Gafford's performance less palatable in category-based leagues, but the veteran center otherwise delivered a strong outing in his return from a 21-game absence due to a Grade 3 MCL sprain. Gafford supplanted Kai Jones in the starting five in his return, but because Gafford was operating under a 20-minute restriction, the two ended up seeing similar playing time. The disparity could grow wider as Gafford becomes further removed from the injury, but he'll soon face a more formidable threat for playing time in Dereck Lively (ankle). Lively missed his 35th straight game Monday, but he was upgraded to questionable before being ruled out and could be ready to play as soon as Dallas' next game Wednesday versus Atlanta.