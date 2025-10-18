Gafford (ankle) participated in the non-contact portions of Saturday's practice, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Coach Jason Kidd said he was unsure of Gafford's status for Opening Night on Oct. 22, but he wasn't ready to rule him out. Gafford has been battling a sprained ankle since the first day of Dallas' training camp, but he appears to be trending in a positive direction.