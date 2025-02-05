Gafford (shoulder) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Gafford exited Tuesday's 118-116 loss to the 76ers with a left shoulder injury which the center described as a "stinger" after Wednesday's practice. The Mavericks will release their injury report Wednesday afternoon/evening, but it sounds like Gafford is optimistic about playing against the Celtics on Thursday.
