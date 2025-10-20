Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Limited at practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gafford (ankle) went through a partial practice Monday, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
This is another step in the right direction after Gafford participated in some non-contact drills over the weekend. Coach Jason Kidd said Gafford looked good, but added that he will see how he responds overnight to the increased workload. For now, Gafford's status for Opening Night on Wednesday remains in the air.
