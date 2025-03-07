The Mavericks announced Friday that Gafford (knee) is showing progress in his recovery and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Gafford was diagnosed with a Grade 3 right MCL sprain in mid-February and was expected to miss at least six weeks. However, the 26-year-old big man appears to be ahead of schedule in his recovery and will likely look to return to action by the beginning of April. With Dereck Lively (ankle) also still out, Dwight Powell should continue to start at center until Dallas' typical starters are healthy.