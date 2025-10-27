Gafford (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Thunder, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Gafford has yet to make his season debut while dealing with a sprained right ankle. With both him and Dereck Lively sidelined Monday, Dwight Powell should step in to provide frontcourt depth behind Anthony Davis. Gafford's next opportunity to return will come Wednesday against the Pacers.