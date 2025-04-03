Gafford will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Gafford returned from a 21-game absence Monday and played 19 minutes as the Mavericks' starting center. However, with Dereck Lively available for the first time since January, Gafford will retreat to a bench role.
