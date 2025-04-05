Gafford will start in Friday's game against the Clippers.
Gafford will return to the starting five on Friday, though he'll likely still face restrictions during his third outing back following a 21-game absence due to a Grade 3 MCL sprain. The big man has amassed 28 points, 13 rebounds, two assists and a block across 39 total minutes in two appearances since the extended absence.
More News
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Slides back to bench•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Efficient from field in return•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Starting in return•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Cleared to play Monday•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Likely to play Monday•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Remains out Saturday•