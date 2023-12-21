Coach Jason Kidd said Wednesday that Lively (ankle) doesn't have a return timetable, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

Lively sprained his ankle during Saturday's win over Portland and missed Monday's loss to Denver. He's already been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Clippers and will likely miss at least a few more games, but we'll continue to update his status game-by-game until there's a concrete update. Dallas is handling Kyrie Irving's (heel) injury similarly, and he's slated to miss his sixth straight contest Wednesday.