McGee registered six points (3-4 FG), six rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 13 minutes during Saturday's 137-96 victory over Memphis.

McGee continues to start for the Mavericks despite his low minute count. Across two games, he has played 14 and 13 minutes respectively, fewer that any other starting center in the league. While he can be a steady source of boards and blocks, even in limited minutes, there is very little reason to roster him outside of deep leagues.