Green notched nine points (3-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds, five assists and two steals across 25 minutes during Thursday's 123-113 victory over the Suns.

The fourth-year forward isn't getting many looks on offense, scoring in single digits in three of the last four games, but Smith is still contributing on the defensive end. He's recorded multiple steals four times during the Mavs' current seven-game win streak, averaging 11.9 points, 3.6 boards, 3.0 assists, 2.0 threes and 1.3 steals over that stretch and shooting 55.8 percent from the floor and 50.0 percent (14-for-28) from beyond the arc. While the efficiency is encouraging, his usage figures to remain low as long as both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are healthy.