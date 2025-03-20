Jones (quadricep) supplied 18 points (8-9 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 135-131 loss to the Pacers.

Back in action after missing Dallas' previous seven games due to a left quad strain, Jones entered the starting five for a banged-up Mavericks squad that had just eight players available for the contest. He came through with an elite shooting performance, and Jones could be headed for heavy minutes in the frontcourt for the rest of the season. With Kessler Edwards eligible to be active for just one more game and with Dereck Lively (ankle), Anthony Davis (adductor) and Daniel Gafford (knee) facing uncertain timelines to return, Jones should be in line for plenty of run, making him worthy of a look for fantasy managers in need of help in the points, rebounds, blocks and field-goal percentage categories.