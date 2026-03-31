Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Doubtful for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson (rest) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.
The Mavericks are planning a rest day for the veteran for the second leg of this back-to-back set. Thompson had just five points in 22 minutes against Minnesota on Monday.
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