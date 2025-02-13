Now Playing

Thompson is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Heat due to a left foot sprain.

With Kyrie Irving (shoulder) and Dante Exum (Achilles) also deemed questionable Thursday, Dallas could be left short-handed in their backcourt. If these players are ultimately ruled out, Spencer Dinwiddie, Jaden Hardy and Max Christie will likely receive increased playing time.

