Kelley will start Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, Mavericks radio play-by-play broadcaster Chuck Cooperstein reports.

With Anthony Davis (abdomen) not ready to make his Dallas debut and P.J. Washington (knee), Daniel Gafford (ankle) and Dereck Lively (ankle) all sidelined as well, Kelley will make his first career start and face off against a formidable frontcourt of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. In 16 total minutes this season, Kelley has posted five points, five rebounds and a block. The only available backups behind Kelley and Olivier-Maxence Prosper are Naji Marshall and Kessler Edwards.