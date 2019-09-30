Mavericks' Luka Doncic: To operate as point guard

Coach Rick Carlisle said Monday that Doncic is the Mavs' point guard, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports. "He's the point guard," Carlise said. "He's unusual. He's a very unique point guard. We haven't seen a guy exactly like him ever in the NBA."

None of this is breaking news to those who follow the league, but Carlisle's comments serve to reinforce the notion that Doncic will operate as Dallas' primary ball-handler. Offseason addition Delon Wright may end up holding the technical "point guard" designation, but Doncic will be the player the Mavs lean on for playmaking in the halfcourt. As a rookie last season, Doncic had one of the best counting-stat debut years in league history, though he'll need to become a more efficient shooter in all three categories to move into elite fantasy status.