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Bagley (shoulder) is probable for Sunday's game versus the Lakers.

Bagley is on track to return from a three-game absence Sunday, which could mean fewer minutes for Dwight Powell. Bagley is averaging 10.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 18 games with the Mavericks this season.

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