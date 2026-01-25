Christie is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Milwaukee due to a left ankle sprain.

Christie may have picked up the injury during the Mavericks' 116-110 loss to the Lakers on Saturday, when he tallied 24 points, three assists, two rebounds and one steal over 35 minutes. Cooper Flagg (ankle) is listed as doubtful, so Jaden Hardy, Ryan Nembhard and D'Angelo Russell would be in line for even larger roles if Christie is unable to play Sunday.