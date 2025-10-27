Christie closed Sunday's 139-129 victory over the Raptors with 17 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 27 minutes.

Klay Thompson continues to struggle for the Mavericks and his minutes are taking a hit. Meanwhile, Christie is shooting 57.9 percent from the field through three games with averages of 11.7 points, 1.7 assists, 1.0 rebounds and 3.0 three-pointers in 27.4 minutes per game. This position battle is swinging in Christie's favor despite Thompson's deep resume.