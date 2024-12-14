Kleber (illness) is out for Sunday's game versus the Warriors, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Kleber will miss his third straight contest Sunday due to an illness. The 32-year-old big man's next chance to suit up is Thursday's outing against the Clippers.
