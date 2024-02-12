Kleber (toe) is available for Monday's game against Washington, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Kleber continues to deal with a right small toe dislocation, but he was probable ahead of Monday's game and will officially be able to suit up once again. He could draw another start since Dereck Lively (nose) has been ruled out.
