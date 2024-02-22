Kleber (toe) will be available for Thursday's game against the Suns, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Kleber should be good to go for minutes in the mid-20s Thursday, but on a 12-game night, there are more attractive streaming options out there. Kleber should be good for some triples, but he doesn't offer a ton outside of that one category.
More News
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Likely to play Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Iffy against Spurs•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Headed to bench Monday•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Available against Washington•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Tagged as probable for Monday•