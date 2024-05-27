Kleber (shoulder) is questionable for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Timberwolves on Tuesday.

Kleber has been sidelined since May 3 due to an AC joint separation, but he's closing in on a return to action. He participated in Monday's practice session and will be in the mix to return to game action Tuesday, although the Mavericks will likely monitor his status ahead of tipoff before officially determining his availability. Even if Kleber isn't cleared for Tuesday's matchup, it wouldn't be surprising to see him return later in the Western Conference Finals, if necessary, or for a potential run in the NBA Finals.