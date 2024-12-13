Coach Jason Kidd said Kleber (illness) didn't participate in Friday's practice, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Kleber is in jeopardy of missing his third consecutive outing due to an illness, but Dallas' official injury report won't drop until Saturday afternoon. The veteran big man can be considered questionable at best for Sunday's game against the Wizards until the team provides an update on his status. Over his last five appearances, Kleber has averaged 0.6 points and 3.0 rebounds across 21.4 minutes per game.