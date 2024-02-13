Kleber will play with the second unit while Daniel Gafford enters the starting lineup in Monday's game against the Wizards, Mark Followill of Bally Sports Southwest reports.

Kleber exiting the starting lineup could mark the beginning of a new trend in Gafford's second game with the Mavericks. Kleber is averaging 3.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 11 games off the bench this season.