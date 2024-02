Kleber (nose) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers.

Kleber, Luka Doncic (nose), Dereck Lively (nose) and Josh Green (elbow) are all probable, so while the Mavericks' injury report is long, they'll likely be close to full strength versus Cleveland. Kleber's operated off the bench in his last three appearances and hasn't produced much, averaging 5.0 points and 2.7 rebounds in 24.7 minutes per game.