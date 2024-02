Kleber (toe) is questionable for Saturday's game against Oklahoma City.

Kleber has dealt with a dislocated toe recently but has been available for the last seven games. During that time, he's averaged 7.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 24.4 minutes per game. However, he could see his role decline if P.J. Washington (recently traded) makes his team debut Saturday.