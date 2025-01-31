The Mavericks announced Thursday that Kleber has undergone surgery to repair a right foot fracture and an update will be provided when appropriate.

Kleber sustained the injury against Boston on Jan. 25 and is expected to miss an extended period while recovering from surgery. The big man has yet to be officially ruled out for the remainder of the season, though with Kleber and Dereck Lively (ankle) out indefinitely, the club will have to rely heavily on Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington in the frontcourt. Moreover, Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Kessler Edwards will likely see an uptick in playing time off the bench moving forward.