Johnson (lower leg) is available for Saturday's game against the Spurs but will play on a minutes restriction, Ron Harrod Jr. of DLLS Sports reports.

Johnson will be available to play Saturday, and while he's recovered from his lower-leg injury, his minutes restriction means the Mavericks are being cautious with the rookie. Johnson has played in Dallas' first two games this season, logging 14 minutes against Houston and 17 against the Pacers while averaging 7.0 points and 4.5 rebounds per contest.