default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Marshall isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Sun, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Marshall will retreat to a bench role as the Mavs elect to move P.J. Washington back into the starting five and give Tyus Jones, who was recently acquired from the Hornets, a look with the first unit. Marshall is averaging 11.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists in his last four appearances off the bench, which took place during a stretch from Dec. 27 - Jan. 3.

More News