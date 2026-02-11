Marshall isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Sun, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Marshall will retreat to a bench role as the Mavs elect to move P.J. Washington back into the starting five and give Tyus Jones, who was recently acquired from the Hornets, a look with the first unit. Marshall is averaging 11.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists in his last four appearances off the bench, which took place during a stretch from Dec. 27 - Jan. 3.