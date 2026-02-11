Marshall generated 31 points (12-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 36 minutes in Tuesday's 120-111 loss to the Suns.

After starting each of his last 15 appearances, Marshall shifted to a bench role Tuesday. The 28-year-old delivered a bounce-back performance after scoring six points on 1-of-8 shooting in Saturday's loss to the Spurs, leading Dallas in scoring and finishing one point shy of his season high. He has reached the 30-point threshold four times this season and in two of his last three appearances. During that three-game stretch, he has averaged 23.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 33.3 minutes per game.