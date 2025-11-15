Marshall is part of the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Clippers, Christian Clark of The Athletic reports.

Marshall will draw the start due to the absences of P.J. Washington (shoulder) and Anthony Davis (calf). It'll be Marshall's first start of the campaign. In his last four games, the 27-year-old forward is averaging 16.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals across 26.8 minutes.