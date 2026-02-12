Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Trending in right direction
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marshall (foot) is probable for Thursday's game against the Lakers.
Marshall was initially added to the injury report as questionable due to a left foot strain, but it's looking like he'll be cleared to take the court in his team's final game before the All-Star break. Expect official word from the Mavs closer to tipoff.
