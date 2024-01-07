Holmes (personal) is available for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Mark Followill of Bally Sports Southwest reports.
Holmes missed the last two games while tending to a personal matter, but he'll be able to suit up Sunday. However, he isn't a regular part of the Mavericks' rotation.
