Holmes is questionable for Wednesday's game versus Portland for personal reasons.
Holmes has been a fringe rotation player for Dallas, most recently playing just seven minutes in Monday's loss to Utah. Dwight Powell could pick up a few minutes if Holmes is unable to play.
