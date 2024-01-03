Holmes (personal) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Portland, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.
Holmes hasn't been a part of the regular rotation over the past week, so his absence shouldn't impact fantasy. His next chance to suit up will come Friday in a rematch against the Trail Blazers.
