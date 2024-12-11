Dinwiddie racked up nine points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, four assists and three steals across 23 minutes during Tuesday's 118-104 loss to the Thunder.

Dinwiddie had an inefficient night on the offensive end, something that's been the norm for most of the season. Through 23 regular-season contests, he's hitting 40.1 percent from the field with averages of 8.2 points, 3.0 assists, 1.8 rebounds, 0.7 steals and 1.4 three-pointers. He's hard to trust outside of deeper fantasy formats.