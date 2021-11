Hinton generated nine points (3-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds and three steals in 40 minutes during Sunday's G League loss to the Herd.

Hinton saw his highest minutes total of the season in Sunday's defeat, but he shot just 27.3 percent from the floor, his second-lowest mark of the year. The 22-year-old is averaging 10.2 points and 7.5 rebounds in 28.5 minutes per game in the G League this season.