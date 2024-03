Mensah was waived by the Hornets on Saturday.

Mensah appeared in 25 games for the Hornets and averaged 1.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.6 blocks across 12.3 minutes in the process. The 25-year-old will now look for an opportunity elsewhere, but if he doesn't catch on with another NBA team, he'll presumably stick around in the Hornets organization as a member of the G League's Greensboro Swarm.