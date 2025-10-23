Saraf registered eight points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds and four assists in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 136-117 loss to Charlotte.

Saraf drew the start at point guard for Opening Night and showcased some solid upside despite some struggles shooting the ball. The bad news for Saraf is that Egor Demin was even more impressive, finishing with 14 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 22 minutes. Although both players are in a heated battle for playing time, it's fair to wonder if they will get the chance to play alongside each other as well in what is going to be a developmental season for the team.