Saraf has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Magic due to left knee soreness.

Saraf was recalled from the G League by the Nets on Monday, but the rookie first-rounder will not be available for Wednesday's home tilt. He'll look to progress enough in his recovery to be available for Friday's game against the Clippers. He's bounced back and forth between the G League and NBA this season, and in 12 games (five starts) with Brooklyn he is averaging 5.4 points, 2.8 assists, 1.6 rebounds and 0.7 steals over 16.9 minutes per game.