Saraf closed with 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 109-106 loss to Golden State.

Getting a spot start in place of Nolan Traore (rest), Saraf tied his career high in assists while snapping a March shooting slump that had seen him go 0-for-18 on the month from three-point range. Saraf has scored in double digits in seven of his last eight games (two starts), averaging 12.3 points, 4.5 assists, 2.5 boards and 1.6 steals in 26.6 minutes during that span.