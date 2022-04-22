Griffin is questionable for Saturday's Game 3 against the Celtics due to a sprained left ankle, Chris Milholen of NetsDaily.com reports.
The injury won't affect the Nets' gameplan. He's been effectively out of the rotation since early March.
