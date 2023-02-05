Thomas notched 44 points (16-23 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 29 minutes during Saturday's 125-123 victory over the Wizards.

Thomas has had several impressive performances this season, but this one goes down as the best outing of his career by a wide margin. Despite coming off the bench, Thomas was efficient as a scorer and carried Brooklyn in what was a massive second-half comeback against the Wizards. Given the absences of several regulars such as Kyrie Irving (calf), Seth Curry (groin), Kevin Durant (knee) and Ben Simmons (knee), it wouldn't be shocking if he moves to the starting unit when the Nets take on the Clippers on Monday.