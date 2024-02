Thomas finished Wednesday's 136-86 loss to Boston with five points (1-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal over 25 minutes.

After scoring 26 points on 10-for-20 shooting Tuesday against the Celtics, Thomas came back down to earth Wednesday when he missed eight of his nine shot attempts. The third-year guard out of LSU is averaging a career-best 21.2 points per game this season, but his scoring efficiency continues to be of high variance.