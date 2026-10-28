Johnson ended with 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes before fouling out of Tuesday's 125-124 overtime loss to the Celtics.

Johnson delivered an efficient performance off the bench, connecting on three triples while playing 29 minutes. The rookie forward also contributed a steal but fouled out of the contest. His playing time and willingness to shoot from beyond the arc make him an intriguing player to monitor in deeper fantasy leagues.