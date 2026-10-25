Johnson recorded 10 points (4-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and two steals across 27 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 125-121 loss to the Cavaliers.

Johnson was one of four Brooklyn players -- and the only one who came off the bench -- to score in double digits in Saturday's loss. The former Auburn standout saw an expanded role off the bench after playing just five minutes in the regular-season opener against Charlotte on Wednesday, but he's unlikely to hover around the 20-minute mark consistently. He should be a depth option in the frontcourt and not much more, which limits his fantasy appeal considerably.